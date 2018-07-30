Boko Haram kills 11 troops

KANO: Boko Haram fighters killed 11 troops and seized weapons in a raid on a military post in the latest such attack in northeast Nigeria, residents and a military source said on Sunday.

Gunmen in five trucks and on motorcycles stormed the checkpoint in Bunari village near the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state late Friday, leading to a fierce battle. “They came around 6:30 pm (1930 GMT) and attacked the military checkpoint and soldiers responded with fire,” resident Amadu Sheriff told AFP.

“The attackers overpowered the soldiers who took up positions in the trenches dug round the checkpoint from where they fought the Boko Haram gunmen,” he said.Three civilians, including a woman and her child, from a nearby settlement, were killed by stray bullets, he said. He said residents of the nearby settlement evacuated on Saturday and moved to Monguno for fear of renewed attacks.

Sheriff had no idea of military casualties but saw “two ambulances carrying dead soldiers” being taken to Monguno, eight kilometres (five miles) away. A military source who confirmed the attack said 11 troops were killed.

“Four (military) vehicles including an APC (armoured personnel carrier) and a gun truck were carted away by the terrorists,” said the military source who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak on the incident.