China graft suspect gives self up, returns from US

BEIJING: A Chinese corruption suspect who was on the country’s list of 100 most wanted overseas fugitives has returned to China from the United States after giving himself up, the anti-graft watchdog said late on Saturday.

Zhang Yongguang, a former policeman in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, fled to the United States in 2010 and had been wanted on suspicion of taking bribes, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Zhang “returned to the country of his own accord and returned the dirty funds,” the commission said, without elaborating. It was not immediately possible to reach Zhang, his family, or a legal representative for comment.

In April 2015, Chinese authorities published a list of 100 “most-wanted” suspects it believes to be hiding overseas, many living in the United States, Canada and Australia. Zhang is the 54th person on the list to have returned to China since the operation was launched, the commission said in a statement on its website.