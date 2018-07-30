Iraq PM sacks electricity minister

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Sunday sacked his minister of electricity after three weeks of protests against corruption and chronic power cuts in the energy-rich country.

A statement from Abadi’s office said the premier sacked Qassem al-Fahdawi — whose departure was demanded by protesters — “because of the deterioration in the electricity sector”. Iraq has been gripped by protests over power outages, unemployment, state mismanagement and a lack of clean water. The demonstrations — during which 14 people have been killed in clashes — erupted in the neglected southern province of Basra, home to Iraq’s only sea port, before spreading north including to Baghdad. On Sunday, protesters held sit-ins outside the governor’s headquarters in Basra and Samawa, in neighbouring Muthana province, AFP correspondents said. Power shortages are chronic in Iraq, a country devastated by conflicts including the war against the Islamic State group which held a third of the country before Abadi declared victory over the jihadists in December. Hours-long electricity cuts are a source of deep discontent among Iraqis, especially during the scorching summer months when demand for air conditioning surges as temperatures soar past 50 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit). Since the ouster of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iraq has allocated some $40 billion (35 billion euros) in state funds to rebuild its power network and meet the needs of a 38-million-strong population, official figures show. But much of that has been syphoned off by politicians and businessmen in a country listed by Transparency International as the world’s 12th-most corrupt. A government official told AFP on Sunday that Abadi had also ordered investigations launched into fake contracts. Fahdawi commended the premier’s call for investigations and called on ministry staff to cooperate with the probes, one of his advisers said.