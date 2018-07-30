Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemen rebel missile sites

RIYADH: A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia said Sunday it had destroyed sites used by Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen to launch missiles at the kingdom. In a statement reported by Saudi Arabia’s government-run Al Ekhbariya TV, the coalition announced the “destruction of ballistic missile (launch) sites run by the Huthi militias in Saada”, a northern Yemeni province bordering Saudi Arabia and controlled by the Huthis. “The coalition will not allow the Huthi militias to build military capabilities that threaten regional waters,” read Sunday’s coalition statement. Riyadh and its allies are fighting alongside Yemen‘s government against the Iran-backed Huthis in a war that has claimed nearly 10,000 lives and pushed impoverished Yemen to the brink of famine.