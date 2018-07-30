Mon July 30, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 30, 2018

Power breakdown at KTH makes patients, doctors suffer

PESHAWAR: Patients and doctors alike suffered due to a daylong power breakdown at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The doctors used flash lights of cellphones to examine patients at the outpatient departments (OPDs), casualty and wards of the hospital.

According to doctors, they suffered from frequent power breakdowns. They complained that the KTH administration had failed to provide power to the hospital from an alternative source.

