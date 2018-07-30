Relief package for flood affected victims

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has announced relief package for recent flood affected victims of different districts of the province.

A handout said the chief minister directed the district administrations, teams of Provincial Disaster

Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to launch immediate relief activities in the flood affected areas of the province.

He directed officials to collect complete data of damages both of lives and property in order to initiate fast-track rehabilitation in the affected areas of the province.

The relief and rehabilitation should start immediately. The immediate aim should be to provide early relief to the affected people, he added.