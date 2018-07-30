Sewage overflow vexes colony residents

Residents of Shah Khalid Colony are a miserable lot. They say that their complaints about the overflowing sewer water on the busy road connecting the locality to Railways colony and other localities have been continuously ignored.

“With the onset of monsoon, the problem has increased manifold as the rainwater drains are also connected to the sewer system at several points,” says Maqsood-ul-Hasan, an area resident.

“The city fathers have failed to provide a permanent solution to the problem. This, in addition, results in the sewer water flowing on the area Service Road adjacent to Airport Road. I think footpaths should be built to make more room for pedestrians,” says Aziz Jafri from the same locality.

The government has been trying to manage the city well, but has not been as successful as expected. The sewer lines are choked and it seems desilting has not been done here in years. The sewer water back flows, flooding our houses,” says Nisar Ali, a resident of the area.

A civic body official says: “A month ago we had arranged for desilting of sewer lines. Afterwards, we didn’t receive any complaints about overflowing sewer water. At one place we couldn’t clean the drain because of vehicles parked over the road.”

“Sewage has become a veritable nightmare for vehicle drivers and pedestrians. The road is flooded to such an extent that all small and big pits as well as the nastier and deeper lower points on the Shah Khalid Colony road, created due to the ground-drilling work done in the recent past in connection with the not too distantly carried our bazaar road project, get submerged,” says Zafar-ul-Hasan, a resident of the area.

“The foul smell of the sewage also engulfs the area. Since the completion of projects, an unspecified number of scooters, cars, cycles, rickshaws and bikes while passing through the accumulated dirty water continue to splash the sewer water on to the pedestrians,” says Shafqat Hussain, a computer shop worker,

The overburdened drains clog and the bazaar road fills with water like a bathtub. The sewer lines water become acidic and poisonous due to rotten filth. So area residents are sure to have health problems,” says Jafar Alvi, a shopkeeper of the area.

“We are really perturbed by a sewer line that regularly overflows, flooding the area with its contents and the line passes through Fazal Town Phase-I, Faisal Colony, Mangraal Town and Gulzar-e-Quaid before joining Nullah Leh ,” adds Jafar.

“We have raised the height of our houses to avoid sewer water. A large number of us have raised the floors of houses to prevent dirty water from entering our houses,” say Fazal Town Phase-I dwellers.