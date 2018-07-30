Guard found dead

LAHORE: A 55-year-old man was found dead in a plaza in the Naseerabad police area on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Abdul Rasheed hailed from Sialkot and worked as a security guard in the plaza. Police have removed the body to morgue. roof collapse: The roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in the Tibbi City area on Sunday.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident as all the people in house were removed out of the debris unhurt. PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 44 criminals.

Police also seized 164 litre liquor, 752 gram charas, 5 kg Marijuana, 15 pistols, 5 guns, one Kalashnikovs and 95 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons. PHP teams reunited three missing children named Subhan, Laraib and Haider Ali with their parents. In addition, PHP rendered help to 964 travelers.

lectures: The road safety officers and traffic education unit delivered 720 lectures on road safety in July. Similarly, three lectures and two traffic awareness walks were arranged during the current month. At least 100,000 pamphlets pertaining to road safety were distributed among the citizens.

KEMU PhD programmes

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has approved the PhD programmes in basic sciences at King Edward Medical University (KEMU). According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the programmes were approved in a meeting held recently. Qualified and experienced PhD professors in the subjects of anatomy, biochemistry and community medicine will supervise and train the PhD scholars in anatomy, biochemistry and community medicine.