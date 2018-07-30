Defence exhibition

LAHORE: The first-ever Suppliers & Vendors Defence Exhibition “SAVDEX” will be held from August 16 to August 18 at Expo Centre, Lahore.

The unique exhibition is jointly being organised by the Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. According to a statement issued here on Sunday, various local and foreign companies are participating in the exhibition which would make the mega event a great opportunity for the defence related sectors to avail themselves the opportunities available in the defence sector of Pakistan. A large number of foreign and local visitors, top officials of the government and armed forces will visit the exhibition.