‘All eyes on PTI govt’

LAHORE: The Bricks Foundation for the Nation, while congratulating PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his historic victory in the general elections 2018, have urged the expected prime minister that due to the very high expectations of the masses towards his government, he should keep the promises which he has made with the people.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Eama John, the NGO's chairperson, said the people of Pakistan are looking towards Imran Khan as a ray of hope for the future. She said that friends and foes alike, all eyes are on the PTI’s government with great expectations to it.

Congratulating Imran Khan and his colleagues for their victory in the 2018 elections, Eama John appealed to Imran Khan to take speedy measures for the rights of the oppressed and the poor in general and the minorities in particular, because they are also as hardworking, nationalistic and productive citizens of Pakistan.