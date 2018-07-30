Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHOREHot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

They predicted rain-thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Hazaradivisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Bannu, DI Khan, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Zhobdivisions and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Sargodha (City 65, A/P 49), Faisalabad 38, Chakwal 24, Islamabad (A/P 19, Saidpur, Bokra 03, Pmd, Golra 02), Mianwali 14, Joharabad 13, Noorpur Thal, Kasur 12, D.G.Khan, Kamra 09, Sialkot (A/P 08, Cantt 02), Gujranwala 08, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat 04, Sahiwal, Mangla 02, Jhelum, MB Din 01, Dir 11, Kalam, Parachinar 09, Mirkhani 07, Kakul 03, Drosh, Cherat 02, Malamjabba 01, Sibbi 10, GB: Gupis 07, Bagrote 06, Bunji 05, Chillas 02, Kotli 04, Garhi Duppata 02 and Muzaffarabad 01.

Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 31°C, minimum was 24.3°C and humidity level was 69 per cent.