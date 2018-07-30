No let-up in overcharging

LAHORE: The prices of all seasonal vegetables were further increased this week touching to a new seasonal high level while overcharging was also continued.

In the absence of any checking mechanism massive overcharging was continued in the weekly makeshift and open markets of the city. The vendors were openly charging high price while the market committee officials were also issuing wrong higher rate cards to the vendors in the makeshift markets by ignoring the official rates of price list. The vendors alleged that wrong rates were issued in the official price list which was much lower than their buying rates. Thus, they were plainly refusing to those buyers who were arguing to charge the official rates instead of overcharging. The vendors asked such buyers to go somewhere else to buy the product.

The administrative staff was also not taking any action on the vendors’ refusal to sell the perishable at the official rates. Rather, they were also supporting the vendors’ argument of higher rates at wholesale level in Badami Bagh wholesale market. They said that it was fault on the part of deputy commissioner and market committee officials who issued the wrong price list which resulted in overcharging and exchange of harsh words between the buyers and the sellers.

This week the price of potato new was further increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg and potato stored at Rs14 to 15 per kg and sugar-free by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg, while market committee issued Rs42 per kg for sugar-free variety while new variety was not available.

The price of onion was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg. The price of tomato was also enhanced by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Garlic China was raised by Rs15 per kg, fixed stable at Rs97 to 100 per kg, and garlic local was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 to and China variety was sold at Rs120 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was stable at Rs155 to 160 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of brinjal was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg and sold at Rs60 per kg.

Both cucumber local and farm were fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, while market committee issued Rs60 per kg for local variety and farm at Rs50 per kg. Bitter gourd was stable at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Spinach was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Lemon local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 kg.

Zucchini local was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Pumpkin was stable at Rs48 to 50 per kg, while B-category was sold at Rs50 per kg, A-category at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

Green chili was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing.

Luffa was fixed at Rs40 kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Arum was stable at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Coriander was gained by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs240 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Cauliflower was fixed Rs48 to 50 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, not available. Pea was stable at Rs107 to 110 per kg, not sold.

Different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs48 to 170 per kg; lower quality was sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs33 to 35 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs60 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs85 per kg, not sold.

Peach special category was fixed at Rs107 to 110 per kg, B-category at Rs58 to 60 per kg and mixed sold at Rs110 per kg. Apricot was fixed at Rs140 per kg, rotten was sold at Rs140 per kg. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs48 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Plump special was fixed at Rs125 per kg, not available on account of wrong pricing.