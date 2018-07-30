Protest

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on Sunday staged protest against the alleged alteration in the PK-87 constituency results and asked for re-election in the constituency.

The protesters, led by Zahidullah Khan, PTI candidate for PK-87, blocked the Bannu Indus Highway for traffic. The charged protesters chanted slogans against the alleged rigging and alteration of results. Addressing the protesters, Malik Zahidullah Khan alleged that PPP candidate Sher Azam Wazir had committed massive rigging in the PK-87 constituency.