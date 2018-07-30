Cut in power line losses, increase in dues recovery discussed

PESHAWAR: Managing Director of the Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) Waseem Mukhtar visited the Pesco Headquarters at the Wapda House Peshawar and discussed the reduction of line losses and other issues.

Pesco Chief Executive Engineer Dr Muhammad Amjad, all chief engineers, director generals, directors, all superintendent engineers attended the meeting, said a press release.

The participants of the meeting reviewed, analysed and monitored the efficiency and progress of Pesco's line losses, recovery and photometer reading. The meeting discussed the various aspects to reduce line losses and increase the recovery of Pesco and to improve the progress of photometer reading.

Other matters including defective meters, progress achieved in the implementation of equipment removal orders (EROs), new, pending connections, mobile meter reading and its accuracy were discussed in details.

Necessary directions were issued to the relevant officials to improve the matters. The prevention of the Fatal accidents to the line staff was discussed. Waseem Mukhtar directed the line staff to adopt all safety measures while working on lines. The managing director directed employees to work with professional zeal, dedication and national spirit so that Pesco could be put back on the path of success and prosperity.