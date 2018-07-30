Nawaz Sharif’s treatment in London being considered

ISLAMABAD: Sending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for treatment is being seriously considered, it has been learnt. According to sources, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan examined the former premier in jail on Sunday and evaluated his medical test conducted over the past few days.

He has advised Nawaz’s treatment abroad, and it is being claimed that the former premier would be sent to London on August 2. It was also learnt that the former premier had refused to be sent to London. Nawaz, as prime minister, had stayed in London for three months for cardiac surgery.