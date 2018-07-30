Striker Pizarro back at Bremen to see out career

BERLIN: Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro on Sunday announced his return to Werder Bremen, where he plans to see out his career.

Pizarro, who turns 40 in October, has received a “performance-related contract” and will provide back up cover for the forward line.“I’m delighted to have the chance to join the team again, and to finish my career at the club I started in Europe with,” the Peruvian national said in a statement issued by the club.

Pizarro had been playing at FC Cologne over the last season, but has kept contact with Bremen. He first wore Bremen’s green and white jersey in 1999 and subsequently returned to the club in 2008, 2009 and 2015.