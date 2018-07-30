Whyte keeps world title dream alive with gritty win

LONDON: Briton Dillian Whyte’s once unlikely dream of a tilt at a world heavyweight title after a violent and troubled childhood moved a step closer on Saturday with a unanimous points win over New Zealand’s former world champion Joseph Parker.

Whyte, who has been defeated just once in his professional career in 2015 by present champion Anthony Joshua, withstood a late rally from Parker to win with the judges scoring it 113-112, 115-110, 114-111.

The 30-year-old Jamaica-born Whyte, who was shot and stabbed in his youth, will hope to move on to a bout with either Joshua or American Deontay Wilder.Parker, suffering his second successive defeat — he lost to Joshua in March and with it his WBO belt — faces a tough battle to get back into the world title mix.

“I want to fight Joshua in a rematch (in April),” said Whyte, who is nicknamed ‘The Body Snatcher’. “We would be ready. I might be out again in October.”

Parker went down in the second round and received a count, although it appeared it was due to a clash of heads rather than a punch from Whyte.The Briton started to work his way into the bout from the fourth round. By the sixth Whyte was landing more effectively and Parker looked spent.

Parker’s corner tried to rally their man telling him before he went out for the eighth that Whyte was exhausted and had achieved nothing in the preceding round. Whyte quickly disabused Parker of that notion as he put him on the canvas with a left hook.