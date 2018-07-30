PPP candidate’s victory upheld in NA-248 after recount

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate Abdul Qadir Patel was upheld the winner of NA-248 (West-I) as a returning officer completed the vote recounting process from all the 231 polling stations of the constituency at Government College of Technology in SITE on Sunday.

The exercise was undertaken based on an application from the runner-up candidate Sardar Abdul Aziz of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Soon after this announcement, PPP workers gathered outside the college to celebrate the victory of their candidate.

Patel received 35,075 votes, 49 less than the July 25 count, while Aziz secured 34,322 votes, 221 more than the original declaration.

A total of 202 votes were added during the recount, of which 178 were accepted, while 24 got rejected. The voter turnout negligibly increased to 0.07 per cent in the only constituency in Karachi where PTI had reservations over the result.

Meanwhile, a District East returning officer rejected a similar plea moved by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) candidate for NA-239 (Korangi-I) Suhail Mansoor Khawaja. PTI’s Muhammad Akram had taken a lead of 336 votes over him on the polling day.

The MQM-P coordination committee, in a statement, said that it would submit an appeal to seek a recount of the votes. It read that Khawaja Naveed Ahmed and Mehfooz Yar Khan will file a petition, on behalf of the candidate, with the chief election commissioner (CEC) in Islamabad on Monday.

The party’s committee also demanded the CEC and the Chief Justice to take notice of what it termed a biased approach of the returning officers. The election results were already controversial and this behaviour only added fuel to the fire, the statement added.

The MQM-P also expressed concern over the unearthing of stamped ballot papers from a garbage dumping yard in Qayyumabad on Saturday night. The party said that the discovery supported its poll-rigging claims.