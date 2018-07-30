Rwadari Tehreek urges Imran Khan to end violence against minorities

The Rwadari Tehreek (RT), a social movement against intolerance and extremism, has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP) and devise long term policies to eradicate intolerance and an extremist mindset from the society.

RT Chairman Samson Salamat, in an open letter to Khan, urged the prime minister-in-waiting to pay special attention to uplifting the weaker segments of society such as women, children, minorities, and labourers; stop violence against women and children, and ensure reasonable wages for the working class.

“Minorities have suffered hugely due to religious discrimination, prejudices and violence; therefore, an effective policy is required to stop religiously motivated discrimination and violence,” the letter stated.

The movement’s other suggestions included that all state institutions should follow and work in accordance with their role as defined in the Constitution of Pakistan and ensure that there is no undue interference. In addition to that, it held that the supremacy of the elected parliament should be respected and all parliamentarians should perform their role as lawmakers alone.

RT also demanded that provincial autonomy guaranteed under the 18th Amendment should be implemented in letter and spirit and urged the incoming government to take more initiatives to address the grievances of all the provinces.

“Bring reforms to strengthen democratic institutions, especially the Election Commission of Pakistan, and make them independent and transparent to avoid political unrest in future,” Salamat's letter added.

The Rwadari Tehreek is a social movement launched in 2015 to counter intolerance, hate speech and violent extremism, and to enhance the scope of respect for diversity, especially religious plurality.