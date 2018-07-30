Waiting for the result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Balochistan has failed to announce the result, despite the fact that education institutions will reopen in the beginning of August. The late announcement of the result has created several issues for those students who have to apply to universities for their degree programmes. Many universities have already started their admission process. Since we didn’t have our result, we were deprived of the opportunity to apply to the university of our choice.

All students hope that the board will look into this issue and announce the result without any delay. Also, the board should also make a policy of announcing the result by July so that students can apply to different universities in a timely manner.

Shakeel Phullan

Turbat