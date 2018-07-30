An expensive project

The highly mismanaged Neelum Jhelum Power Project is considered the world’s most expensive hydropower project. It was launched in July 2007 at a cost of Rs90.9 billion and was scheduled for completion in October 2015. As the project delayed inordinately, its cost soared to over Rs506 billion. Electricity consumers are paying the Neelum Jhelum surcharge since 2007, which is Rs0.10 per kWh of electricity consumed each month by the end-user. This was to be discontinued in June 2018 according to a decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in 2015. But, the consumers continue to pay the surcharge since the project is not commissioned completely so far.

Electricity consumers have contributed around Rs100 billion towards the project through the surcharge imposed. And, unfortunately, the exercise continues, without an end in sight. The tariff for the project is Rs13.24 per kWh for 30 years, and Rs14.59 for the first 20 years. These rates are too high, although globally the hydropower generation cost is lower than the cost of electricity produced through oil-based power plants. It is estimated that consumers would pay Rs48.7 billion every year for 20 years to service the project’s debts. Indeed, the hydropower project is a typical case of mismanagement and poor planning.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad