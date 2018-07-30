The road to progress

The Imran Khan-led PTI has finally won the 2018 elections. People who wanted to see a change have accepted Imran Khan as their leader who would bring the country out of economic and political crises. For Imran Khan, it was a long struggle of 22 years.

Today, he is the prime minister in waiting. His speech has been welcomed by all quarters who have congratulated him for acknowledging the prevailing issues and promising to tackle all the challenges. Leading the country is an uphill task, but the nation is confident that Imran his able team will deal with all challenges in an efficient manner.

Ikram Rasheed

Islamabad