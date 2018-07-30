Be prepared

Imran Khan’s victory speech became the talk of the town. A majority of political analysts termed it a well-balanced maiden address. He discussed all the core issues and vowed to curb corruption, eliminate poverty and promote good governance to improve the standard of living of people. He also pledged to do away with the lavish lifestyle of government officials and announced to resort to austerity to improve the dwindling economic conditions. Without mincing words, he admitted that CPEC will play a crucial role in reviving our economy, so he is determined to strengthen ties with China.

There is no denying that the PTI chairman will have to adopt some drastic measures to tackle the key issues including inflation, strong dollar and a price hike in petroleum products. People are desperate to have easy access to quality and affordable healthcare and education. In addition, the water crisis is deepening and even the residents living in urban cities do not have access to clean drinking water. It will not be wrong to say that the cricketer-turned politician is up against plethora of problems. A competent, committed and able team is the need of the hour to deal with the formidable challenges which are being faced by Pakistanis at the moment.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali