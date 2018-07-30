No power in Makran

Residents of Makran have been facing the worst electricity crisis for many years now, but both federal and provincial governments haven’t taken any action to tackle the situation. Since last month, the shortage of electricity has increased at an unprecedented level.

While the issue was discussed at the provincial level, no action has been taken to date. Frequent power outages have had devastating effects on the small-scale industries. Such problems stifle the growth of domestic industries that are contributing a lot towards the economic growth of the country. The authorities concerned must take immediate measures to tackle the issue of shortage of electricity in Makran.

Shah Jan Changaiz

Makran