Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No power in Makran

Residents of Makran have been facing the worst electricity crisis for many years now, but both federal and provincial governments haven’t taken any action to tackle the situation. Since last month, the shortage of electricity has increased at an unprecedented level.

While the issue was discussed at the provincial level, no action has been taken to date. Frequent power outages have had devastating effects on the small-scale industries. Such problems stifle the growth of domestic industries that are contributing a lot towards the economic growth of the country. The authorities concerned must take immediate measures to tackle the issue of shortage of electricity in Makran.

Shah Jan Changaiz

Makran

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar