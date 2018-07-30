The next step

Now that Imran Khan’s dream of becoming Pakistan’s prime minister has become a reality, he should revisit his commitments made to the nation during the last seven years. He should keep it in mind that it was not his charisma that led him to the heights of political glory. It was instead his captivating vision of a new and prosperous Pakistan, which helped him get people to vote for him. But, only promises cannot alleviate the suffering of the have-nots who, according to Imran Khan, comprise half of the country’s population.

The key to his ‘New Pakistan’ lies in the absolute supremacy of law. The eradication of corruption will decisively go a long way towards making the country prosperous and independent of international monetary institutions which have literally pushed us to the brink of bankruptcy. If Imran Khan sticks to his words and implements his 100-day plan in letter and spirit, there is no reason that he wouldn’t be able to bring much-needed change to Pakistan.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali