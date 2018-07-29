Obituary

LAHORE: Pakistan’s senior most bureaucrat and former chairman Pakistan Railways Mian Abdul Qadir passed away in Lahore on Friday, says a press release. Quran Khawani for the departed soul will be held on Sunday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Ground No. 9 on Main Sarwar Avenue, Sarwar Colony, Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt. Mian Abdul Qadir started his illustrious career spanning over 34 years after passing the All India Competition held by Indian Public Service Commission in 1941. He joined the Indian Railway Service at Calcutta that year. After partition of the subcontinent he held key positions in Pakistan Railways. In 1958 he was awarded Tamgha-e-Pakistan by the government for rendering meritorious services. He authored the first and second five year plan of Pakistan Railways besides writing extensively on transportation related topics. He was also the president of Pakistan Arts Council in the 70s. He served as a member of the Federal Public Accounts Committee from 1977 to 1985. He was the father of Irfan Qadir former attorney general of Pakistan