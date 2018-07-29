PTI MPA-elect tortures SHO

LAHORE: Newly-elected MPA of PTI from PP-161 Nadeem Bara allegedly subjected the SHO Hanjerwal and his driver to torture when they tried to take legal action against him and his workers over fireworks on Saturday night.

DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has directed SP Sadar Maaz Zafar to take legal action against the culprits. However, the prime suspect was not arrested till the filing of this report. He said there was a ban on the display of weapons, aerial firing and fireworks and nobody would be allowed to take law in their hands. Zafar said SHO Rana Afzal had responded to a Rescue 15 call about fireworks and aerial firing. As he reached there, he asked them to stop violating the law over which the newly-elected MPA and his workers started manhandling him and his driver, as they also tore their uniforms, he added. Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the scene. However, the accused persons fled the scene.

The SP said the police had been conducting raids to arrest Bara and strict action would be taken against the prime suspects. Meanwhile, some pictures were floated by the PTI workers, showing that the doors of a house were broken and valuables were scattered. They alleged that police had thronged the house. However, the SP has ruled out any such possibility, stating that the accused were trying to blame the injured cops.