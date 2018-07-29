tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The FBR has suspended a BS-17 officer following an inquiry into an act of misconduct by him during an official matter falling under the Tax Amnesty 2018. Saleem Hussain, an officer of the Inland Revenue Service posted as Assistant Commissioner-IR, Sahiwal, was reported for irregularity and misconduct in an issue falling under the domain of ongoing Tax Amnesty.
