Sun July 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2018

Suspended

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has suspended a BS-17 officer following an inquiry into an act of misconduct by him during an official matter falling under the Tax Amnesty 2018. Saleem Hussain, an officer of the Inland Revenue Service posted as Assistant Commissioner-IR, Sahiwal, was reported for irregularity and misconduct in an issue falling under the domain of ongoing Tax Amnesty.

