Saad’s plea for NA-131 recount rejected

LAHORE: As the returning officer of NA-131 concluded recounting of 2,832 rejected votes, runner-up candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique of PML-N said he had gained 125 more votes in the process.

However, the returning officer dismissed his application for recounting the all the ballot papers, after which Saad announced that he would challenge the decision before election tribunal.

Talking to media, the PML-N leader said the returning officer recounted 2,832 rejected votes and 200 of these had been declared valid. He claimed that he gained 125 more votes in the recounting of rejected votes.

In July 25 general elections, Saad had lost his election against PTI chairman Imran Khan with a margin of 680 votes. Imran had bagged 84,313 votes against 83,633 of Saad.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan in his victory speech had announced to open any constituency, if demanded, but his lawyers and representatives opposed recounting in NA-131.

On the other hand, PTI’s representative Shoaib Siddiqui claimed that recounting of rejected votes remained fruitless. He said Saad secured only 70 more votes in the process, while victory of Imran was intact.

Meanwhile, the returning officer for NA-129 would resume recounting of votes on Sunday (today). Ballot papers from 20 polling stations of the constituency had been recounted on Saturday. Abdul Aleem Khan of PTI had sought recounting after PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq won from the constituency. Ayaz bagged 103,021 votes while Aleem secured 94,879 votes.