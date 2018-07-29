Auction terms & conditions presented: SC orders ‘occupants’ to hand over 22 plots to LDA in 60 days

LAHORE: In the illegally allotted plots case, the Lahore Development Authority officials Saturday presented a report in the Supreme Court, specifying terms and conditions for auctioning of 22 LDA plots.

Earlier, these plots were leased out to favourites on throwaway price, who had set up petroleum pumps on them. During the case proceedings, Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar directed the owners of petroleum pumps set up on these plots to hand over the possession of the land to the LDA authorities within 60 days. The top judge directed the LDA to publish the terms and conditions in newspapers and auction the land transparently. Khwaja Riaz, an owner of a petrol pump, appeared in the court and said that his son was a police officer, who embraced martyrdom for which he got the petrol pump.

The CJ asked him which government gave him petrol pump against the martyrdom of his son. He replied it was Sharifs government. At this, the CJ remarked that he knew about him, his mayor-ship and his close ties with the Sharifs.

“Against martyrdom of a son, job and cash is given and not petroleum pumps,” the CJ remarked. The court rejected the plea of Khwaja Riaz and ordered him to leave the possession of the land.