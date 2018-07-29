Election 2018: Numerically strong opposition, precariously balanced govt

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the new National Assembly will be numerically strongest ever with nearly 154 MPs plus for the second time in Pakistan’s history. Only once in the 1988-1990 Lower House of Parliament, the combined opposition was as powerful as it will now be. At the time, the opposition parties and groups were united and shared the same platform.

This time, the major electoral forces – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - that will sit on the opposition benches may or may not become a joint entity, but they will be opposed to the government. They are likely to cooperate on issue to issue basis.

After inclusion of special seats for women and minorities that the PML-N will get, its number would certainly become 80 (or maybe 82) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) – 64 directly elected and 16 (or 18) indirectly elected.

Similarly, the strength of the other principal opposition party – PPP – will go up to 56 – 43 direct seats and 13 indirect seats. The Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will have at least 15 seats – 13 directly contested and two special seats. It will stand with the opposition in the National Assembly.

Besides, the solitary MNA of the Awami National Party will join hands with the opposition.

By now, the affiliation of the two MNAs of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) is unclear as the coalition has announced to protest “manipulation” in the July 25 general elections. Nearly eight MNAs of the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will likely back the ruling party. The four PML-Q MPs will go with the PTI apart from Sheikh Rashid. So will do the three lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and two lawmakers of the Balochistan National Party-Awami (BNP-A).

Then, there are 13 independents including some members from the tribal belt. As per the time-tested parliamentary tradition, all or a predominant majority of them will support the government party. If there are no significant hiccups and everything goes as expected and being endeavoured by the PTI, most independents and smaller groups will vote for it, taking their joint strength to around 180 whereas a minimum of 172 MNAs form the simple majority in the Lower House to elect Imran Khan as the prime minister. But in this precariously balanced number game, the PTI is going to be hit hard by the reduction of national seats, to be vacated by its leaders, who returned from more than one constituency. More than half a dozen seats of its double or more seat holders will be thus unavailable to it in its final tally. This will significantly bring down its numerical strength in a tight numerical scenario. Thus, they will spawn a PTI-led multiparty coalition government comprising the PML-Q, BAP, BNP-A, MQM-P and independents. Naturally, representation will be given to Sheikh Rashid, independents and nominees of the PML-Q, BAP, BNP-A and MQM-P in the cabinet as is always done to pay the price for such support. The PTI is desperate to garner the support of the MQM-P as it knows that without its backing, it will run into troubles to form government due to the tough number game.

Back in 1988-1990, Benazir Bhutto as the prime minister had to confront a very powerful combined opposition. As she had returned to Pakistan after attending the weeklong Commonwealth conference in Kuala Lumpur, she had faced an opposition-sponsored non-confidence motion, which, however, was defeated by less than half a dozen votes because of the slipping away of some MPs, who had committed support to the no-trust resolution, at the eleventh hour.

The PPP government remained very weak and paralysed and could not pass even a single piece of legislation. During its 20-month rule, it was run on ordinances. Its total lack of representation in the Senate was a major reason behind its incapacitation. Unlike the situation it encountered, the PTI has presence in the Upper House of Parliament, but is in no position to independently do any legislation. It will have to rope in the support of opposition parties in the Senate to pass any law. However, passage of any constitutional amendment that the PTI would like to push through is ruled out without the cooperation of the opposition parties.