PTI to work for CPEC success

ISLAMABAD: After the party’s victory in General Elections 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) twitter account on Friday night sent out its first message in Chinese language.

The tweet reiterated Imran Khan's message from his victory speech. The PTI chief had said that he would work on strengthening and improving Pakistan’s relations with China. “We want to work towards the success of CPEC. We also want to send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China. How to lift our most poor who can’t even eat two meals a day,” the message on Twitter read. Moreover, the tweet further said, “The second thing we can learn from China is how they curbed corruption and set the example that corruption does not pay.”

Later in the day, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said remarks made by the PTI chief fully showcased that China-Pakistan friendship was 'an all-weather one.'

"However, the internal situation in the two countries may evolve, the strategic cooperative partnership will remain unchanged, as this is in the common interests of the two countries," the statement further read.