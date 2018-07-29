Sun July 29, 2018
REUTERS
July 29, 2018

3 die in Afghan midwife training centre attack

JALALABAD: Gunmen stormed a midwife training centre in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, fighting security forces

for several hours and killing three staff members of the centre.

One of the attackers died early in the operation after detonating a suicide bomb but a second held out for several hours before being killed, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

