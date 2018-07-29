Failed to put own house in order: CJ

By News desk

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar conceded for the second time on Saturday that he’d failed to put his own house in order despite being its head.

“I openly admit that I have not been able to put my own house in order as per the expectations of our people, and I don’t regret confessing it,” he said while addressing judges from the district judiciary at the Punjab Judicial Academy here.

Supreme Court and Lahore High Court judges were also present on the occasion.

The chief justice said he had no reservations about reviewing judicial decisions, adding that the judiciary could also make mistakes. He said the justice system could not be compared with the fundamental issues of people like health and education. “We have ensured provision of medicines at many hospitals,” he added. Talking about the current condition of the judiciary, Mian Saqib Nisar said the judiciary will take time to change, as it was a very long process. “Numerous laws have been updated, but it is a time-consuming task,” he said.

“I would not justify my suo motu actions in human rights cases at this forum, but I would make it clear that water crisis is a great threat to the stability of our country,” he said.

“There has been a criminal negligence on the part of those who failed to address this crisis. There are international conspiracies behind the water shortage and failure to build new dams.”

The chief justice said new dams were critical for the survival of Pakistan.

He said the country might face severe dearth of water in the coming days.

“The water issue in Pakistan is getting serious day by day as the previous governments have done nothing in this regard,” he said.

He asserted that dams were essential for future generations of Pakistan.

“Every citizen of Pakistan has to work for the national interest.

The chief justice said work on emergency footing needed to be done in this regard.

“The judiciary will do everything within its power to resolve this issue,” he assured the nation.

Commenting on the slow pace of civil litigation, he said amendments to the substantive law in accordance with the modern time needs was necessary for speedy provision of justice.

“Amendment to the procedural law alone could not serve the very purpose of speedy justice,” he added.

He lamented that even in the current era of information technology the role of “patwari” was still there for transfer of a piece of land.

“It takes more than five years normally to obtain a succession certificate from a civil court,” he said.

The chief justice said unfortunately the overall decay in the society also compromised the integrity of judges.

He said judges were also responsible for multiplying litigation due to their incompetence.

He said the task of dispensing quick justice could not be achieved unless judges worked with passion.

“A minor mistake of a civil judge would waste precious years of litigants,” the chief justice said.

He urged the judges of lower courts to point out conflicting judgments of the Supreme Court on one point of law.

“We are not here to perpetuate mistakes but to correct them,” he told the judges and added that it was necessary to admit mistakes.

“We all have to make sacrifices for our posterity. Those who failed to find justice can easily approach me. For inducing change, one has to toil to make it happen.”

The chief justice said, “Change comes with time and one shouldn’t stay at one spot for a very long time.”