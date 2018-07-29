US judge praises govt on reunifications, demands more

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge praised the US government Friday for reuniting 1,800 migrant children it took from their families at the Mexican border — but demanded that the focus shift to 400 who remain in custody because their parents have been deported.

Judge Dana Sabraw spoke out a day after it was revealed that hundreds of families had still not been reunited after being split under President Donald Trump´s controversial “zero tolerance” policy against undocumented migrants.

Sabraw had ordered that all eligible migrant families be brought back together by 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) Thursday. Officials said in a court filing that while 1,820 children aged five and older were back with their parents, hundreds remained in custody.

The government insists the deadline has been met, as the families of those remaining are ineligible for a variety of reasons, including unconfirmed family ties or parents with criminal records.