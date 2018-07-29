Sun July 29, 2018
Sports

July 29, 2018

Kaleemullah signs with Izmirspors

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top footballer Kaleemullah has signed with Turkish Club Izmirspors after completing a transfer from another Turkish Club Ardhanspor. According to Turkish media, Kaleemullah, who could play in both wing areas, signed with the club during a ceremony attended by President Mustafa Gurkan. Kaleem, 26, is also known as Pakistan’s Messi and played for KRL from 2009 to 2014 before going to transferred to FC Dordoi club of Kyrgyzstan. He has also played for American Clubs Sacramanto Republic and Tulsa Roughnecks before coming to Turkey in 2017.

