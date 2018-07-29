Miller memorial match gets go-ahead after GAA rethink

DUBLIN: The Liam Miller memorial match for the Republic of Ireland international midfielder who died of cancer aged 36 will go ahead at Cork’s Gaelic Games ground following a u-turn by the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) on Saturday.

The GAA had originally refused permission to the organisers of the September 25 match, between a Manchester United legends team managed by Roy Keane and a combined Celtic/Ireland side, to be played at Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh because of their rules that so-called garrison games cannot be played at Gaelic Game venues. Garrison games — such as cricket, rugby union and football — are those deemed to have been introduced by the British when they ruled Ireland and had garrisons of troops on the island. However, on Saturday the GAA Council tweeted that they had changed their minds after widespread opprobrium was heaped on them for their stance over the game for the Manchester United and Celtic star, who died in February of oesophageal cancer.

“The Liam Miller tribute match will take place at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Tuesday September 25th,” tweeted the GAA’s central council. The organisers of the match hope to raise funds for his widow, Clare, and children, Kory, Leo and Belle. Some of the proceeds will also go to a local hospice. The 45,000 tickets for the game, which had originally been scheduled for the 7,300-seater Turner’s Cross, sold out within minutes, and will also feature a Gaelic Games event.

By allowing the memorial match to be played at Cork’s ground organisers believe they will raise an extra 2million euros ($2.3million, Â£1.7million).