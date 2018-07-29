BD batsman Sabbir lands in hot water for abusing fan

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board will investigate an incident involving batsman Sabbir Rahman, who is alleged to have abused and threatened fans on social media.

The said incident is said to have occurred after Bangladesh’s second ODI against Windies in Guyana on Wednesday (July 25). The incident occurred after Bangladesh’s second ODI in Guyana on Wednesday that put the all-rounder in hot water again, who continues to abide by his bad-boy image.

Sabbir, who is still serving a punishment for physically assaulting a child during a first-class game in December 2017, has often acted in violation of BCB’s code of conduct. Cricbuzz understands that Sabbir was already very close to being handed a six-month ban from international cricket for his fight with Mehidy Hasan at the hotel room in Dehradun. However, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza played a big part in sorting the issue out in order for Sabbir to join the ODI squad in West Indies.

“We are looking into the matter,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin said on Friday. “The board would take appropriate action after looking into the possible breach in conduct. Players, especially national players, are given definitive guidelines on how to behave with fans and they have been told that they must be very careful when interacting with the public on social media.

“Since it is out in the public and when it has come to the board’s knowledge, if such a breach has occurred it will be referred to the disciplinary committee and appropriate action taken,” he added. The fan at the receiving end of Sabbir’s ire said, on condition of anonymity, said that it was shocking for an international player to issue a physical assault threat.

‘“It was simply shocking,” the victim told Cricbuzz. “I just expressed my feeling on my post and one of junior tagged it to him and we received a similar reply. I would not have taken it seriously but as there was a threat of physical assault I got scared and shared it,” said the MBA student of Dhaka University.

The said account, “Shabbir Rahaman Roman” (the name also used in BCB’s official emails to the players and media), deactivated since the incident was reported to BCB, had more than 90,000 followers and is believed to be Sabbir’s personal account.

BCB had already come down heavily on Sabbir for assaulting a fan during a first-class match in Rajshahi last year in December. He was stripped off his national contract, fined TK. 20 lakh and was handed a banned from domestic cricket for six months.

Sabbir has made headlines for wrong reasons on quite a few occasions since making his international debut in 2014. In 2016, he was penalised 30 percent of his BPL contract money [TK 12 Lakh] for a serious disciplinary breach - entertaining a female guest at the team hotel. In the just concluded BPL, he was penalised half of his match fees and awarded three demerit points for misbehaving with an on-field umpire during his team Sylhet Sixers’ second match against Comilla Victorians.