LRC hosts eight races today

LAHORE: A trotline kind of activity has been launched at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) to attract more crowd with an increase of races from a regular six to seven races to eight now going to be held on Sunday.

All the eight races are of Khyber Plate with the first four of 800 metres, the next three of 900 metres and the final, which is the eighth of a mile’s run. Except for the final race which is in class VI, all the other are of class VII and of different divisions.

The opening race of the day in division V A with 17 entries finalised by the pundits of the race club and the general belief is that it has no one favourite to follow. All of them have the same level of performance that was why no one was tagged as the better option to bet on. The second race is also of division V but has category B and a dozen entries. Here a three year aged equine Dimple is believed the best of all with five year old horsy Crazy Cat Lady being the second best but an act of spoiler for favourite may come from High Jacker, a five years aged horse.

The third race also of the same division has the biggest field of 18 with a three year old equine Baa Rahmat being considered as the best. However, expectations are also high from four year aged equine Desert Rain, if not for the first [place then for at least second position. But a thoroughbred Dil De Rani might push the favourites aside to claim any of their positions. The fourth race in division IV with a field of 16 have a four year old equine Dil De Ruba as the favourite for win and might be followed by a three year aged equine Baa Wafa. But a year older equine Rung-e-Hina have in it the skill to switch places with the top two. The field of 17 horses in division III fifth race have a finely bred Neeli De Great as the favourite. But it might have a tough fight from another thoroughbred six years old horsy Queen Esmeralda while four year old equine Owais-e-Bhakkar.

The division II and III sixth race has a tough competition among eight horses but the four year old pony Golra Pride is favourite while three year aged pony Baa Waqar may take second place. However, a threat of upstaging the favourites comes from a castrated horse of six year age Race The Moon. There is a same number of participants in the seventh race of division I and Blue Max, six years is marked above all. It would face s stiff challenge from the same age horses Banjo and No Conflict

The final race of the day in of division III and IV horses with a three year aged equine Abdullah Choice as the favourite. From among nine horses field, three year old pony Sparking may take second position but the real challenge comes from Hassan Prince.

Races details:

First race: it has an open competition with no favourites

Participants: Lovey Dovey, Aas Paas, Public Panay, Neel Kanwal, Chat Sammy, Merl Tasveer, Da Vinci, Great Pon, Aye Rukhsar, Palwasha, Mony Markle, Accurate Chancel, London Queen, Zil Prince, On The Spot Win, Dubai Marina, Dancing Baby

Second race favourite: win Dimple, place Crazy Cat Lady, fluke High Jacker

Other participants: Music Boy, Sonay Ki Chirya, Dil-e-Arzoo, Almas Choice, Anmole One, Daniel Bryan, Love Master, Leeza Princess, Push The Limits

Third race favourites: win Baa Rahmat, place Desert Rain, fluke Dil De Rani

Other participants: Super Hero, Furious, Sweet Miracle, Chotoy Sahib, Jil Prince, Silent Warrior, Mari Sahiba, Fair Love, Alex, Johncena, Turab Prince, Baa Aytbar, Grey Invader, Baa Murad

Fourth race favourites: win Dil De Ruba, place Baa Wafa, fluke Rung-e-Hina

Other participants: Nice One, Safdar Princess, Hide Out, Piyari Malangni, Lady Nibs, Jungle Da Master, High Speed, Stone Queen, Bright Life, Mastan Queen, Mehmoor Princess, Bano, Babbu Prince

Fifth race favourite: win Neeli De Great, place Queen Esmeralda, fluke Awais-e-Bhakkar

Other participants: Sangdil, Sher-e-Raw, Jackson, Wahab Choice, Andy Candy, Qalandra, Malik De Rani, Tyson Love, Sweet Sania, Hyper Trapper, Miss Raw Road, Noor-e-Sehar, Golden Pound, Sayban-e-Bhakkar

Sixth race favourite: win Golra Pride, place Baa Waqar, fluke Race The Moon

Other participants: Power of Dream, Aie Desert, Fakhr-e-Golra, Fancy Boy, Butt The Great

Seventh race favourite: win Blue Max, place six Banjo, fluke No Conflict

Other participants: Mitwa, The Mighty Punkit, Imperialist, Cat’s Eye, Moon Soon

Eighth race favourite: Abdullah Choice, Sparking, Hassan Prince

Other participants: Sublime, Rashk-e-Qamar, Battle Front, Carry On Jutta, Salam-e-Dena, Four Chaar Hai.