‘SL ODIs a good chance for youngsters’

COLOMBO: Faf du Plessis, the South Africa captain, observed that the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka set to begin on Sunday (July 29) would help his side to try out different combinations and give promising players in the setup valuable experience ahead of the World Cup scheduled to be held next year.

South Africa have been on a downward slide in the 50-over format, evidenced by their poor show in the Champions Trophy last year and subsequently versus India at home, where they lost the series 5-1. To make matters worse, AB de Villiers, South Africa’s mainstay, retired from international cricket last month, leaving a gaping hole in the batting order. On a positive note, South Africa gave a good account of themselves in the warm-up game versus Sri Lanka Board President’s XI, with the likes of du Plessis, Willem Mulder and Reeza Hendricks cracking fifties. “We will try and give everyone a game if possible,” du Plessis said ahead of the first ODI in Dambulla. “Once again it comes down to the combinations of our team and trying to find the best balance. It was nice for me to see a few guys put their hands up in the warm-up game. South Africa put up a disappointing show in the Test series, losing the rubber 2-0. Sri Lanka’s spinners - Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath - constantly ran through South Africa’s line-up to pick up 35 scalps between them.