Botham keeps Durham door open for Rashid

LONDON: Ian Botham, the Durham chairman, has said the county club will make an offer to leg-spinner Adil Rashid to get him on board for the 2019 season.

This comes after Rashid came out in open to say “I have to think about the future in terms of which county I play for,” after his current club, Yorkshire, expressed their disappointment at his inclusion in the England squad for the first Test against India despite opting out of red-ball cricket with them. Although Rashid’s selection came in unusual circumstances, England chief selector made it clear that he needs to have a county contract if he has to be considered for Test selection from the 2019 season onwards. With him not being in great terms with Yorkshire, it is very evident that Rashid is likely to switch base.

“We will definitely talk to him,” Ian Botham said. “It is very competitive out there and everyone wants to get out of the second division. We won’t do it this year but we’ll do it next year with the way we are going and the way we are restructuring. We need to make it a side that people like Adil Rashid will look at and say ‘it is only up the road and I can see where they are going and I would happily go there’.

“It is very hard to have much sympathy for Yorkshire. I have lost players - we have lost five key players at Durham - that have been poached around the north. I say poached and I stick by it. “I have seen some pretty ridiculous stuff written over the last couple of days and I am very much on Adil’s side,” the former England cricketer added.