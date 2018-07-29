ICC to help Zimbabwe settle outstanding player dues

DUBAI: The ICC has confirmed the release of funds to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to enable the board to pay outstanding dues owed to its players and staff, including the players’ match fees. This payment, announced via a ZC release on Saturday, is part of the ICC’s package of measures to help the debt-stricken board get back on its feet.

ZC and the ICC are still working out the full details of the payment plan, which was first announced at the ICC’s annual conference in Dublin earlier this month. “Payment plan proposals will be discussed and communicated to all outstanding creditors once this process has been concluded,” the release said. “This brings welcome relief to the current staff and players and is the first step in the recovery process of cricket in Zimbabwe to its former health and strength.”

Zimbabwe played their two most recent series - a T20I triangular involving Pakistan and Australia, and an ODI series against Pakistan - without a number of senior players, who made themselves unavailable for selection after ZC failed to meet the players’ June 25 deadline for a payment plan for two months’ outstanding salaries and their match fees dating back to their tour of Sri Lanka in 2017. ZC will now hope the players return to the fold ahead of Zimbabwe’s next international assignment, a tour of South Africa starting late September for three ODIs and three T20Is.