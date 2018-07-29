Mustafizur returns to BD T20 squad

DHAKA: Mustafizur Rahman returned to Bangladesh’s T20I squad for the forthcoming three-match series against Windies. The 22-year-old fast bowler missed the most-recent T20I assignment - against Afghanistan in Dehradun, India - with a hairline fracture on his toe sustained at the IPL 2018.

The left-arm pacer’s eleventh-hour withdrawal from that series forced BCB to send pacer Abul Hasan to India on short notice, but the 25-year-old pacer, who returned figures of 2 for 40 in his only game, has been left out. There are no other changes to the squad that played in Afghanistan.

Mustafizur’s return will significantly bolster Bangladesh’s prospects of finishing the West Indies tour on a high. The left-arm seamer was instrumental in taking Bangladesh to a near victory in the Nidahas Trophy final against India early this year before Dinesh Karthik’s lower-order pyrotechnics saw India through in that summit clash. Mustafizur’s absence was felt against Afghanistan as Shakib Al Hasan’s team sans a death-overs expert were clean swept 3-0.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque.