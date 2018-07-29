48 MPAs-elect retain KP Assembly seats in polls

PESHAWAR: At least 48 MPAs-elect have retained their provincial assembly seats in the July 25 general election and majority of them belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI).

According to the results of 97 Khyber Pakhtunkhw aAssembly constituencies, the PTI grabbed 67 seats, followed by Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal with nine MPAs, Awami National Party six, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) five, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) four and five elected as independent candidates.

Elections could not be held on two provincial assembly constituencies, PK-78 Peshawar, and PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan due to the death of Haroon Ahmad Bilour and Sardar Ikramullah Khan Gandapur in terrorist attacks during election campaign.

Former chief minister Pervez Khattak won two provincial assembly seats and one National Assembly constituency from Nowshera. Former provincial minister Shah Farman and Dr Amjad Ali secured two provincial assembly seats each from Peshawar and Swat, respectively.

About 37 MPAs-elect of the PTI have retained their provincial assembly seats in the 2018 general election. They are Dr Haider Ali, Fazal Hakeem, Dr Amjad Ali, Mehmood Khan, Azizullah Gran and Mohibullah from Swat, Shaukat Yusufzai from Shangla, Shakeel Ahmad from Malakand Agency, Asad Qaiser, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Mohammad Ali and Abdul Karim from Swabi, Qalandar Lodhi, Mushtaq Ahemad Ghani and Akbar Ayub from Hazara, Muhammad Atif Khan, Tufail Anjumand Iftikhar Ali Mashwani from Mardan, Mohammad Arif, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Khalid Khan Mohmand and Sultan Mohammad Khan from Charsadda, Pervez Khattak, Idrees Khattak, Mian Jamshedudin Kakakhel and Mian Khaliqur Rehman from Nowshera, Imtiaz ShahidQureshi and Ziaullah Bangash from Kohat, Malik ShahMohammad from Bannu and Ali Amin Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan.

Of these, Abdul Karim Khan, Sultan Mohammad Khan and Khalid Khan Mohmand had been elected to the provincial assembly on Qaumi Watan Party ticket in the 2013 elections. Fazal Shakoor Khan had changed his party consecutively and was elected to the assembly for the third time, once on the ANP ticket, then JUI-F and now PTI. MPA-elect Arbab Waseem Hayat was elected on the ticket of PML-N in the 2013 election.

Former opposition leader in Khyber PakhtunkhwaAssembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman has retained his provincial assembly seat from Dera Ismail Khan while Munawar Khan and Anwar Hayat from Lakki Marwat and Mehmood Khan Bhittani from Tank have been elected on MMA ticket for second consecutive term. Former senior minister Inayatullah Khan has retained his seat from Upper Dir on the MMA ticket. He will be the lone member belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Mian Ziaur Rehman and Jamshed Mohmand retained their seats on PML-N ticket in the July 25 election. Jamshed Mohmand was first elected to the provincial assembly as independent candidate in by-polls after his brother, Imran Mohmand’sdeath in a bomb blast in 2013.

Sahibzada Sanaullah was re-elected to Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly on the PPP ticket from Upper Dirdistrict while Badshah Saleh and Sher Azam Wazir made it to the provincial assembly for the second time. Theyhad been elected to Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly in the 2008 general election.

Provincial president of ANP, Ameer Haider Hoti and provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babaksecured their provincial assembly constituencies for third time consecutively. Ameer Haider Hoti has won both provincial assembly and National Assembly seats for the second time and now he has to decide which one to retain. Amjad Afridi and Ihtesham Javed retained their provincial assembly seats in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan, respectively, in independent capacity in the July 2018 general election.