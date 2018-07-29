Death toll climbs to 88 from Greek wildfires

ATHENS: A woman has died in hospital taking the death toll from Greece's worst wildfires to 88, many of them children, officials said Saturday. The unnamed woman in her 40´s had been in hospital since fire ravaged the seaside village of Mati, east of the capital Athens, on Monday.

The Health Ministry said a dozen other people remained in hospital with serious injuries. Forensics experts have faced a difficult task trying to identify the bodies of those who perished, many completely charred.

A private detective employed by one family which lost three children and their grandparents told reporters Friday night that nine year-old twins Sophia and Vassiliki had been identified.

They were found wrapped in the embrace of their grandparents among 26 bodies outside a villa near the sea at Mati.