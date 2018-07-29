Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Death toll climbs to 88 from Greek wildfires

ATHENS: A woman has died in hospital taking the death toll from Greece's worst wildfires to 88, many of them children, officials said Saturday. The unnamed woman in her 40´s had been in hospital since fire ravaged the seaside village of Mati, east of the capital Athens, on Monday.

The Health Ministry said a dozen other people remained in hospital with serious injuries. Forensics experts have faced a difficult task trying to identify the bodies of those who perished, many completely charred.

A private detective employed by one family which lost three children and their grandparents told reporters Friday night that nine year-old twins Sophia and Vassiliki had been identified.

They were found wrapped in the embrace of their grandparents among 26 bodies outside a villa near the sea at Mati.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar