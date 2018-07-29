Life returns to Egypt’s Sinai city despite anti-terror war

EL-ARISH, Egypt: With fruit and vegetables aplenty in the markets, public transport back on the roads and universities reopened, life is returning to El-Arish in North Sinai state where Egypt's army is at war with militants.

During an army-organised visit for foreign media, the city´s streets showed tell-tale signs of fighting in the "Sinai 2018" operation launched by the military on February 9. Roadblocks stood at several locations.

According to official figures, most than 200 militants and over 30 soldiers have been killed since the start of the campaign.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the operation, launched almost three months after more than 300 people died in a devastating attack on a Sinai mosque some 40 kilometres from El-Arish.

The carnage, the deadliest in Egypt´s history, has gone unclaimed but authorities point to the Islamic State group as the main suspect. Military operations restricted many aspects of everyday life for the 225,000 residents of the Mediterranean city, in particular their freedom of movement. But a measure of normalcy has returned.

"We restarted classes on June 21," student Alaa Abdul Ati said with an enthusiastic smile. Abir, a colleague, chimed in that shared taxi services were back in El-Arish and gone were the long queues for food products. Since the army toppled Egypt´s president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, hundreds of policemen and soldiers have been killed in attacks in the Sinai by militants and other extremist groups.

"With the improvement in the security situation, life is starting to go back to more or less normal," a senior army official told journalists.