FIRST ODI TODAY: Injury-prone Mathews not to bowl against South Africa

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s injury-prone skipper Angelo Mathews has ruled himself out of bowling during the One-Day Internationals against South Africa which start Sunday (today).

Mathews has been troubled by recurring injuries since being brought back as One-Day captain in January and had to sit out some matches before the current series against South Africa.

The 31-year-old all-rounder said he still expected the team to show new signs of recovery after a disastrous 2017. They convincingly beat South Africa in a two-match Test series.

“We would like to play better cricket than what we have been doing in limited overs,” Mathews said ahead of the first ODI at Dambulla. “We started very well in the Test series, and hope we can continue with the momentum in the ODIs.”

Mathews, who has taken 114 wickets in 196 ODIs, said he will not risk himself against South Africa. “I won’t be bowling in this series. Hope to start bowling in the nets and see how I feel.”

Asked if the six-match ban against opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was a setback, Mathews said it was disappointing, but the team put the priority on discipline.

All-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya, 26, is expected to replace Gunathilaka, while uncapped Prabath Jayasuriya was brought in to the squad.

The five-match ODI series ends on August 12 in Colombo. A one-off Twenty20 is to be played in Colombo on August 14.

Cricinfo adds: Angelo Mathews has delivered a stern rebuke to Gunathilaka, who is the latest player to be sanctioned for misconduct during a series.

Gunathilaka was officially reprimanded for breaching curfew on the second night of the recent Colombo Test against South Africa.

What has especially irked Sri Lanka Cricket and the team is that although Gunathilaka himself is free from suspicion of any criminal wrongdoing, his curfew offence is linked to an alleged incident of sexual assault within the team hotel.

As part of that criminal investigation, police have arrested a man believed to be known to Gunathilaka.

“It is disappointing to lose out on a player, but we will not tolerate any indiscipline,” Mathews said when asked about Gunathilaka’s absence for the ODI series.

“If they take that risk they have to deal with the consequences, they can be the best player, but we will not tolerate that kind of indiscipline. When it comes to team rules they have to abide by it.

“We do care what they do outside the ground, because it affects the whole team and the image. Players have to be very careful to take good care of themselves on and off the field and not try and damage the team’s image.”

Gunathilaka is the second player to be punished for off-field behaviour. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay was also fined 20% of his annual contract fee and put on probation for a year, over a night out in St. Lucia last month. Vandersay’s offence did not occur during a Test match, however.