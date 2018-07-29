Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

I
INP
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Taliban hold talks with US on peace plan

WASHINGTON: A senior Taliban official says the insurgent group has held the first direct talks with a US official in a preliminary discussion about future plans for peace negotiations.

This week’s meeting with Alice Wells the US’ top diplomat for South Asia was an attempt to jump-start talks on ending Washington’s longest military engagement, a senior Taliban official said early Saturday. US officials neither confirmed nor denied a meeting took place.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar