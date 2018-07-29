Imran hints at strong candidate for Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given indication that strong candidate for chief ministership of Punjab will be taken from Lahore.

Imran said this during high-level meeting of the PTI on Saturday. A strategy was hammered out for the formation of government in three provinces - Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI chief made it clear that any party to which the masses had given mandate should be given respect and avoid making any forward block in any rival political party.

He said that PTI wanted to bring such a strong candidate for chief ministership of the Punjab who could resist nefarious designs of Mian brothers and to make PTI strong. Imran Khan told the meeting that the party would try to bring such a candidate for Punjab chief minister’s post that Sharif brothers would not be able to use Lahore card in future.

The sources said that Imran had strictly directed the party leadership that no horse trading would be carried out for formation of governments in Centre, Balochistan and Punjab.