No option but to go to IMF: Asad

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Umar Saturday said Pakistan had no option but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address its economic woes.

Asad, who is frontrunner for the office of finance minister, will be leading negotiations if the upcoming PTI government decided to knock at the door of the IMF.

Talking to a local TV channel, he said the current economic crisis required drastic economic measures at the government level.

Pakistan currently needs around $11 billion to fill its external financing gap in the ongoing fiscal year.

Asad made it clear that there will be no extension in the tax amnesty scheme, as the PTI was already against it.

He said the scheme brought not more than $60 to $70 million to the state kitty.

He said the currently the country faced $2 billion a month deficit adding that the scheme could not help overcome the deficit of even one and a half day.

He said the country’s forex reserves stood at $9 billion which included $7 billion advance loan.

The PTI leader said the actual forex reserves of Pakistan were $2 billion. Asad said an industrial consultative council and business consultative council will be constituted which will report to the prime minister.

Asad said the PTI government will provide jobs to the youth while agriculture and business industries will be strengthened.

He said the government will strengthen agriculture and industry to strengthen economy and to help the country stand on a sound footing.